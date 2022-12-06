The owner of an American bulldog which attacked three other dogs on three separate occasions has been convicted at Belfast Magistrates Court.

Jamie Hall, 45, of Belvoir Drive in the city was fined £400 and ordered to pay costs of £509.34.

He was also convicted of two breaches of control conditions placed on his dog.

Hall’s American Bulldog attacked and injured three dogs in March, May and August 2022 leaving them requiring veterinary treatment.

It was found the dog was off its lead and unmuzzled during the attack in August.

