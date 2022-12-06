Man in critical condition after stabbing in east Belfast

A man is in a critical condition after being stabbed in east Belfast.

The attack happened on the Cregagh Road shortly after 6.30pm on Monday.

The victim sustained two stab wounds to his back and an injury to his head.

Police are looking at CCTV footage in the area close to where the stabbing is believed to have taken place.

East Belfast SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite condemned the incident as a "chilling act of violence" and said it has left residents "shocked".

He said: “This is a busy part of our community, particularly at this time of year when people are out socialising and shopping.

"There is no place here for this kind of senseless violence or those behind it.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101.

