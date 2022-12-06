A one off documentary from UTV charts the incredible rise of the Northern Ireland Woman's Football team.

Up Close's World At Their Feet, which is presented by Ruth Gorman, reflects on the year which put the national side on the world stage and looks at the growth of women's football and what the legacy of qualifying for the Euros in 2022 will be.

From increased visibility, breaking into the mainstream media and inspiring the next generation of players, this year was the year the women's game changed forever.

The documentary features contributions from some of the key figures in football in Northern Ireland. From NI captain Marissa Callaghan overcoming nerves to become a leader in the dressing room to visiting Kenny Shiels' old school pitches and seeing the next crop of young players at Glentoran's academy.

Northern Ireland men's captain and record appearance holder Steven Davis also makes an apperance in the special.

World At Their Feet is both a celebration of the year that's been and also a look ahead to how and when Northern Ireland can repeat that success.

World At Their Feet airs on UTV on Thursday 8th December at 9.35pm.

