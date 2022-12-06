Play Brightcove video

'Gas prices'

Northern Ireland's largest supplier of natural gas will be reducing tariffs in the Ten Towns and Great Belfast areas from the first of January .

Firmus Energy have announced a 20.52% reduction in the Ten Towns area, and a 17.60)% reduction in Belfast.

The firm estimate customers will save £460 and £410 on average annually after the reductions.

'Body found in Fintona'

The mother of 15-year-old Matthew McCallan has thanked the hundreds of people who took part in a search operation after the Co Tyrone teenager didn't return home from a night out on Saturday.

Police confirmed yesterday that they'd found a body in the Fintona area.

'Formula cost'

Increasing numbers of families are having to resort to 'unsafe feeding practices' with their babies due to the soaring costs of formula.

According to the British Pregnancy Advisory service, families were resorting to watering down formula or feeding babies unsuitable foods due to price pressures.

'Mural celebrated'

A Belfast street artist's mural has been selected as one of Graffiti Art Magazine's prestigious murals of the year.

Emic, aka Eoin McGinn, painted a sunflower tribute to Ukranians displaced by the invasion of Russia in Belfast's Holylands.

