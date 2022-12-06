A yellow weather warning for ice will be in place for Thursday across Northern Ireland as temperatures plummet.

Wintry showers will spread across the country through the early hours of Thursday as air from the Arctic moves in. It will then move on to Wales and parts of the West Midlands during the morning.

The showers will fall on frozen ground in many areas, which will lead to icy stretches on untreated surfaces. There is a possibly of snow on higher ground.

UTV weather presenter Aisling Creevey says temperatures will continue to drop for the rest of the week.

"This will last until early next week.

"It has been the first time we have had such a cold spell of weather since February 2021 so it can be worth remembering to allowing extra time in the morning to make sure your windscreen is defrosted and to remember that there will be ice on the roads which is often visible so can make for challenging driving conditions."

The RAC has advised motorists to check their vehicles are "winter ready", with properly inflated tyres that have good tread.

Spokesperson Rod Dennis added: "With temperatures plummeting this week, many drivers might be taken aback by the cold after an exceptionally mild autumn.

"Drivers with older batteries in their cars might also wish to give their vehicle a 20-minute drive before colder conditions arrive to ensure the battery can cope with sub-zero temperatures.

