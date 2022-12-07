The PSNI has made 39 arrests across Northern Ireland in a major crackdown on violence against women and girls.

A 24-hour operation saw officers deployed across all districts on Tuesday, where they arrested criminals who they said "think they can evade justice for their crimes against women and girls".

Arrests included those wanted on bench warrants linked to domestic abuse motivated investigations (including assaults and harassment), those who have committed offences under the new domestic abuse offence (including coercive control), breaches of protective orders, sexual offences and threats to commit criminal damage.

Londonderry, Derry City and Strabane saw the highest amount of activity with 18 people detained.

Thirteen arrests were made in the south of the province and eight in the Belfast area.

Speaking on Wednesday, Detective Superintendent Lindsay Fisher said: “Yesterday our officers took a public stand and sent a strong message that we will do everything in our power to put a stop to abuse, harassment and violence against women and girls.

“We want those who target women and girls in Northern Ireland to know that we are actively pursuing you, using the tools at our disposal to bring offenders to justice.

“Those wanted for offences against women and girls are a priority for the Police Service, perpetrators of these crimes can expect this targeted activity to be embedded into our business as usual.

“I hope that giving the public an inside look into the workings of our operations, alongside our commitment to continue to target those wanted individuals, provides reassurance and boosts confidence that we are committed to do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.

“We want all women and girls to not only be safe but feel safe in Northern Ireland. As part of our annual Operation Season’s Greetings, the public can expect to see more officers out on targeted patrols.”

