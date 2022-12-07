Health officials in Northern Ireland have said there are sufficient antibiotic supplies to treat the rising number of Strep A infections.

That is despite a warning from Community Pharmacists that there is a shortage of penicillin.

Health chiefs acknowledged there are some local supply issues due to an acute rise in infections and insisted they were working with the supply chain.

In a statement a Department of Health spokesperson said: "Supplies of antibiotics for the treatment of Strep A infection remain available across the UK and so GPs will be able to prescribe the most effective treatment.

"The department continues to work closely with national counterparts and the supply chain to maintain the flow of supplies to Northern Ireland over the coming days and to identify any other mitigations that will inform further advice to the HSC.

"Medicines are supplied to NI as part of a wider UK supply chain.

"The department understands that UK antibiotic supplies remain good however local level supply issues for some antibiotics have arisen due to a recent acute increase in demand.

"This is necessitating engagement with the supply chain to ensure that supplies are distributed to where they need to be to meet demand, including NI.

"We can assure the public and pharmacists that work to maintain supplies is an absolute priority.

"Medicine supply issues can occur for a number of reasons including manufacturing difficulties, regulatory problems, problems with the supply of raw materials, sudden demand spikes or from issues which are related to the distribution of the product.

"The department would like to reassure the public that there are national and locally tried and trusted mitigation arrangements in place for dealing with any supply distributions to ensure that patients continue to get the medicines they need."

Meanwhile, community pharmacists say the current issues should have been addressed months ago.

The group warned of supply issues back in October.

Gerard Greene, chief executive of Community Pharmacy NI described it as a 'worrying time'.

“Medicine shortages have worsened significantly this year and although it is a UK wide issue pharmacies here are finding it increasingly difficult to obtain many common medicines.

"This was raised as early as October when it was reported that the NHS was facing a shortage of drugs, including anti-depressants and penicillin.

"Drug shortages have increased by 200% in a year, and we are all now seeing that impact.

“In Northern Ireland we have also recently issued warnings about the spiralling costs of the medicines that pharmacies here are struggling to meet.

“The surge in demand for penicillin is an example of how these supply issues are now impacting on the availability of common medicines on the ground.

"I would ask for patients to understand that community pharmacy teams are doing all they can to get stocks back into pharmacies.

"Please be patient with pharmacy teams as they do their utmost to get you the medicines you need in hugely challenging times.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.