All routine procedures have been postponed at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children as it continues to experience "very significant pressures".

The Belfast Trust says a total of 214 children attended the department on Tuesday.

It says the number of children attending the emergency department with symptoms of bacterial and viral infections has increased.

" Unfortunately, we have taken the very difficult decision to postpone all routine procedures at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children to allow our staff to care for those children with serious or time critical illness at this time," a trust spokesperson said.

"We appreciate how difficult this will be for families and children and we apologise for the distress this may cause.

"We understand that parents may be very concerned if their child is experiencing symptoms of infection.

"We would encourage all parents to check the Belfast Trust online symptom checker where you can find quick, informative and trust worthy information about how to care for your child at home, support available from local pharmacies and GPs and when to bring your child to hospital.

"You can find the Symptom Checker on www.belfasttrust.hscni.net or visit the Public Health Agency website at www.publichealth.hscni.net for advice on managing group A strep infections."

