Last year's defeated finalists Coleraine will take on Linfield in the final of the League Cup.

The Bannsiders defeated defending champions Cliftonville 5-4 on penalties in a repeat of last years final, after the game finished 2-2 at Solitude.

Ronan Hale and Odhran Casey scored for the Reds with Matthew Shevlin grabbing a brace for Oran Kearney's men.

Linfield, who have won the competition a record 10 times, defeated Belfast rivals Glentoran 3-0 at the Oval.

Goals from Sam Roscoe, Eetu Vertainen, and Cameron Palmer saw David Healy's men over the line against a struggling Glentoran side, still without injured star Conor McMenamin.

Eetu Vertainen celebrates scoring Linfield's second of the night. Credit: Pacemaker

It was the second semi-final win over their arch-rivals in a month for the Blues after defeating Mick McDermott's men in the County Antrim Shield at the same stage in November.

For Glentoran the defeat is their fifth in their last seven games in all competitions.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.