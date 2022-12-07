A woman has died following a suspected hit-and-run on Tuesday evening.

She was a pedestrian on the Dunhill Road between Coleraine and Limavady, police said.

Officers received reports from a passing motorist around 7pm citing concerns for her safety.

They attended and found the woman's body at the scene and are working to identify the vehicle involved.

Detective Inspector Peter MacCionáoith said: “We would ask anyone who was travelling on the Dunhill Road on Tuesday evening at around 7pm to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured and call us in CID Coleraine on 101 with any information they have. The reference number is 1653 06/12/22.”

