The North West 200 motorcycle races are set to go ahead in May 2023, after a funding package was approved.

The event, a major fixture in the sporting calendar in Northern Ireland, will take place from May 7-13.

A statement from the organisers said: "The North West 200 motorcycle races play a vital role in the economy of Northern Ireland’s north coast area, attracting millions of pounds of revenue from visitors to the event.

"Coleraine and District Motor Club are delighted a funding package for the 2023 event has finally been agreed by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

"That support, which will see the Council build the course and supply office accommodation alongside providing financial backing, is vital to secure the event’s future.

"The organisers can now proceed with organising next year’s race week which will take place on May 7-13."

