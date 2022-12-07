MLAs are set to return to Stormont on Wednesday in the latest attempt to elect a new speaker.

It comes after Sinn Féin sought an 'urgent recall' of the Assembly to debate the cost of living crisis and delays to £600 energy payments.

The party urging the DUP to end its boycott of the institutions in protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

On Monday, the speaker Alex Maskey confirmed the Sinn Féin motion has received the support of 30 MLAs.

He said: "I remind members that only the business submitted on the notice can be dealt with at this recall and if the Assembly is unable to elect a speaker and deputy speakers, it cannot proceed to debate the motion."

UK Energy Minister Graham Stuart has said he is aiming to deliver the energy payment by January.

