“We’re back for the Christmas special,” a Stormont player joked humourlessly to me as the parties prepared to take part in the latest recall debate.

The fifth since May’s election.

In fact it felt more like the nightmare before Christmas.

Sinn Fein’s recall motion called for the DUP to end its Assembly boycott and called for an Executive to be reconvened “to provide urgent help for those struggling with the cost of living crisis.”

The debate was characterised by angry exchanges.

“You should be ashamed of yourselves,” First Minister in waiting Michelle O’Neill said to the DUP benches.

“This recall is a farce,” former Economy Minister Gordon Lyons hit back.

The SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole accused the two main parties of “tribal one-upmanship".

While the Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie branded the recall debate “gesture politics".

“I don’t see what we gain from hurling insults at one another across the floor,” he told MLAs.

He then proceeded to hurl one himself.

“I know you think you can scream and whinge and whine like a girl from the sidelines,” he shouted at the DUP.

He then had to retract.

“I am a big enough man to say when I get something wrong that I got something wrong and I will apologise and I got it wrong,” he said.

That wasn’t good enough for Sorcha Eastwood who said her party will be writing to the Speaker about the comments.

MLAs sitting in the Assembly chamber today do so in the knowledge that they’re earning their full pay.

But for how long?

After the Executive Formation bill became law last night the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris now has the power to cut MLAs wages by 27.5%.

Nobody watching today’s debate would have cause for hope for a return to power-sharing in the immediate future.

So when will he wield the axe?

As yet we have not heard from Mr Heaton-Harris directly and so we have no idea when he will take action, except when he indicated in Parliament that he intends to act “rapidly.”

He is a Secretary of State who has so far threatened much and delivered little.

In the run up to the October 28 deadline in the New Decade New Approach, he said repeatedly he would call an election but, in the end, he ducked it.

The new legislation means January 19 is the new deadline.

If an Executive has not sat by that date the Secretary of State will have to call an election – although he could leave it as late April 13 – three days after the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement.

Watching today’s proceedings it is very clear relations are souring and while the parties have one eye on a potential election, they are set to deteriorate even further.

