O'Neill's appointment just what Northern Ireland need

It was probably the worst kept secret in football but no doubt there was a sigh of relief among the Green and White Army this afternoon when Michael O'Neill was unveiled as the manager of Northern Ireland for a second time.

#Monback was the hashtag used by the IFA and frankly it has been what the Northern Ireland fans have been crying out for since Ian Baraclough was relieved of his duties in October, they did not want anyone else.

The job at hand is a big one, there is no doubt about it.

The last campaign was a major disappointment for the green and white army who made their feelings known to his predecessor.

O'Neill first took up the job in the international hot seat in December 2011, and there are glaring similarities between now and then.

The international side was struggling, the fans were disillusioned.

Fast forward to 2022 and O'Neill's appointment will certainly bring back the feel good factor ahead of the European Qualifying campaign, which begins in March with an away tie in San Marino before welcoming Finland to Windsor Park.

His previous spell was a successful one, famously guiding Northern Ireland to Euro 2016, their first major tournament in 30 years.

Michael O'Neill led Northern Ireland to their first major tournament in 30 years Credit: Inpho

Memories the GAWA will not forget as they secured a 2-0 win against Ukraine in Lyon, before ultimately being eliminated by Wales in the last sixteen.

The Irish Football Association were patient with O'Neill first time round, struggling at the start of his tenure before leaving Windsor Park as a hero.

Patience may be needed this time around.

It is a very different squad to the squad he left behind just over three years ago and those who are still there have a few more miles in the tank.

Steven Davis and Jonny Evans, the elder statesmen of the squad, two of O'Neill's go-to guys in the past are older, their experience is invaluable but won't be able to go on forever.

It is a much changed squad since 2019 but some players still remain. Credit: Inpho

O'Neill said in his press conference at Windsor Park that he didn't expect any player to hang up their international boots prior to the qualifiers in March.

The five and a half year deal he signed suggests he's here for the long term.

The likes of Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Ali McCann and Conor Bradley will still be around.

The European qualifying group for 2024 is a favourable one, avoiding the so called big guns of Europe.

Momentum is a big thing in football, if they can get off to a good start anything is possible.

If anyone can get a tune out of this group of players, it's Michael O'Neill.

