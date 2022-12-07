The Pogues' singer Shane MacGowan is being treated for an infection in hospital, but should be ok, according to his wife.

In a Twitter post on Monday, his wife Victoria May Clarke shared a picture of Shane and asked fans to 'send prayers' and 'healing vibes' as he was back in hospital.

However in a second tweet on Tuesday his wife said he was being treated for an infection but "d octors are confident that he will be ok."

The 64-year-old frontman has used a wheelchair since breaking his pelvis in 2015 and has been in and out of hospital in recent years.

There was an outpouring of love from fans following the announcement that he was back in hospital with one saying "God bless ya Shane, absolute legend, here's hoping for a speedy recovery".

Another fan said: "Sending very best wishes and prayers for a speedy homecoming from hospital and recovery from illness to Shane, Victoria. Thinking of you both at this time."The Fairytale of New York singer has battled a number of health issues over the years. He broke a knee in 2021 and later tore ligaments.

He was never able to fully recover from the injuries and confirmed in April 2022 that he was no longer able to walk.

The Kent-born singer has also been open about his addiction battle, which saw him have to get teeth implants after years of drink and drugs destroyed his real teeth.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.