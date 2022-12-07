Two men have been arrested in connection to the murder of Mark Lowell.

Mr Lowell was shot a number of times inside his car near his home in Ardcarn Park, Newry, on Thursday, 1 December

The two men, aged 45 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody. The arrests follow searches of properties in ardcairn park area on Wednesday morning.

Police have described Mark's muder as a "particularly ruthless execution".

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Mark was a husband and a father, and this callous murder has left a family bereft, and indeed an entire community in shock."

He said police believe those responsible for the attack "planned and lay in wait for their victim before opening fire".

DCI Caldwell went on: “The attack took place just after 6pm on Thursday 1 December.

"This was a time when people would have been coming home from work, and when families would have been out and about.

"Anyone – any child, neighbour or passer-by – could all too easily have been seriously injured or killed.

Detectives are still asking for anyone with information to get in touch on 101 or to call crimestoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111.

A £20,000 reward has also been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of a man in Newry.

