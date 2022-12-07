Play Brightcove video

The UUP leader has apologised after saying DUP MLAs were screaming and whining "like a girl" in the Assembly.

Doug Beattie made the remark during Wednesday's debate at Stormont.

The Upper Bann MLA, who this year was involved in a controversy over historical tweets, then said he had "got it wrong".

During his speech, Mr Beattie told DUP members: "I know that you think you can scream and whine like a girl from the sidelines. That's up to you."

Several MLAs voiced objection to the remark from their seats in the chamber, while DUP MLA Philip Brett raised a point of order with Acting Speaker Alan Chambers.

Mr Brett appeared to make reference to the previous controversy when Mr Beattie apologised after being accused of misogyny over the contents of a series of historical tweets.

"Mr Speaker, the house will be aware of Mr Beattie's history when it comes to misogyny but I'm just wondering is it in order, Mr Acting Speaker, to use such language in relation to women in this chamber?" he asked.

In response, Mr Chambers said: "The member is perfectly entitled to say whatever he wishes."

Mr Beattie resumed his speech with an apology, saying: "I'm a big enough man to say when I get something wrong. I got it wrong and I will apologise because I got it wrong, because I used a terminology."

Earlier this year, Mr Beattie said he came "very close" to quitting as party leader when a series of derogatory tweets he posted prior to entering political life came to light.

At the time, he implored people not to define him by his past after receiving party backing to continue as leader.

DUP MLA Edwin Poots said: "I think it is absolutely scandalous what he has done and apologies don't cut it Doug. When you are a repeat offender, repeat apologies don't cut it.

"You are a disgrace to unionism."

Alliance MLA Sorcha Eastwood said she was disappointed the acting speaker had not made a ruling that Mr Beattie's language was unparliamentary.

She said: "I understand that the member did withdraw the remarks, however, it is incumbent on all members to be dignified in their use of language."

Mr Chambers asked members to act with dignity and respect and said if MLAs had further concerns they could raise them in writing with the Speaker.

Ms Eastwood said: "I rise to say that that language is unparliamentary , women do belong in this chamber."

