'Stormont recall'

The Stormont Assembly is set to be recalled today in a bid to elect a new speaker.

The motion which was brought by Sinn Féin is the latest attempt to restore devolved government and to bring MLAs back round the table to debate the cost of living crisis and the delay to the £600 energy payment.

'MLA pay cut'

Meanwhile, the secretary of state now has the power to cut MLA pay after a bill was fast-tracked by the Government last night.

Chris Heaton Harris has confirmed he will reduce their pay by more than 25% - but it's unclear when he will implement it.

'Lisa Dorrian information reward'

A £20,000 reward has been offered for information that will lead to the arrest or conviction of those responsible for the disappearance of Co Down woman Lisa Dorrian.

The 25-year-old has been missing since 2005.

'O'Neill to return as NI boss'

Michael O'Neill has agreed to return for a second stint as Northern Ireland manager. An official annoucement is due later.

