DUP 'let down by Tory government' says MLA

The DUP MLA Diane Dodds has said she has been "let down" by the Conservative government over failures to assume the promised £600 energy payment to households in Northern Ireland, adding the payment "could have been and should have been made".

She was speaking on UTV's View From Stormont programme

The Ulster Unionist Party MP Steve Aiken added that "it's not often that he agrees with the DUP...but I would like to ask Chris Heaton-Harris why hasn't it happened?"

"I have no doubt the Conservative Party are playing politics but this is far too important", he went on to say.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin's John Finucane said the talk of the Conservative Party is a red herring.

"If we had an Economy Minister, has we had an Executive then people would be sitting with their money in their pockets already".

The Alliance Party's Kate Nicholl also said the Executive should be up and running again, saying "Keeping the Assembly down isn't protecting the union, it isn't protecting people, it's strangling them"

Meanwhile, the former leader of the Ulster Unionist Party Steve Aiken has said described Doug Beattie's comments as "wrong", but said he had accepted the leader's apology.He was speaking on the View From Stormont programme on UTV.

The UUP leader apologised after saying DUP MLAs were screaming and whining "like a girl" in the Assembly.The Upper Bann MLA, who this year was involved in a controversy over historical tweets, then said he had "got it wrong".