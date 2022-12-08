Play Brightcove video

A Fermanagh activity centre says it 'wrestled' with whether or not to have a special accessible ice rink this Christmas because of rising costs.

The Share Discovery Village in Lisnaskea provides activities for people with all sorts of disabilities.

Despite the extra cost this year because of soaring energy prices, the charity knew it was important to provide the experience because many families are struggling.

"At Share, we are all about accessibility. It's vital to have something in this rural area because of the cost of living.

"The cost of diesel and everything else at the moment it's more expensive for people to have this experience further away from Fermanagh.

"It was something we wrestled with we had concern about it being the second year, the cost of living people have less disposable income & our costs going up."

The indoor rink is synthetic - it's almost identical to a frozen surface but not cold and allows those with complex needs a chance to join in.

Rachael Brown's son Ben is in a wheelchair.

"It's very very important to us there's not many places near us that our accessible for disabled children.

"Ben enjoys getting out and being sociable. He's very sociable."

19-year-old Jonah Adams from Maguiresbridge was born with Spina bifida. He has had many operations on his back.

"It's really important for all disabilities from wheel chair to non wheel chair to get to use the ice. It's fun, really fun."

Abbie and her mum Anne McAllister from Newtownbutler love coming here especially because it's on their doorstep.

Abbie thinks the ice is 'cool' - but her favourite thing about Christmas?

"The ice-skating and fun."

