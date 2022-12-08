Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Force have seized cigarettes and hand-rolling tobacco during searches in Limavady.

Officers from the HM Revenue and Customs and PSNI officers searched properties in the County Londonderry town on Monday (5th December).

Nobody was arrested but the police are continuing with their enquires.

In the searches officers seized 11,290 non-UK duty paid cigarettes and 5.3kg of non-UK duty paid Hand Rolling Tobacco.

The estimated total value of tax evaded is £7000.

Lucie Irving, Assistant Director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said, “Working together in partnership with other enforcement colleagues, we target the criminal gangs stealing from the taxpayer, robbing public services and undermining legitimate, honest traders.”

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Kelly, added: “Working with our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, we remain committed to targeting and disrupting the activities of organised crime groups. "

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.