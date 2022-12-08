Road closed in east Belfast following three vehicle crash as police urge caution on icy roads
Motorists have been asked to avoid the Middle Braniel Road in east Belfast following a three vehicle collision.
It comes as police ask drivers to 'take extra caution' due to icy conditions in the area.
There have also been reports of snow falling across parts of Northern Ireland including in the north-west.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.