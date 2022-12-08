Play Brightcove video

Health authorities are reassuring parents after it was confirmed that an invasive form of Strep A was linked to the death of a four-year-old child the republic of Ireland. It comes after tributes were paid to a young Belfast girl who died as a case of Strep A was reported at the primary school she attended earlier this week.

Health bodies say they are continuing to work together to provide information on managing infections.

Protocol benefitting businesses

More than half of Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce members say the Protocol is supporting business growth. This is compared to 29% who say they didn't see any boost.

However, although most businesses are finding selling to GB and the EU straightforward, despite some issues remaining unresolved.

The Secretary of State has said he will make a statement on introducing a pay cut for MLA's very soon.

Chris Heaton-Harris's comments come after the latest failed attempt to restore the power sharing institutions at Stormont.

A taxi driver is to be repaid more than £11,000 from the Department of Communities after being wrongly advised to apply for universal credit.

The man lost £11,412.93 in Working Tax Credit benefits after being directed to make a Universal Credit claim.

It came following a car accident that left him unable to work.

An investigation by the public services ombudsman found he received poor advice, resulting in stress and financial hardship.

Northern Ireland's house prices are still rising but at its slowest rate in two years. The latest residential survey also indicates that a further slow down is expected.

Surveyors expect a lack of supply to continue to be a factor in the market.

