Further weather warnings for ice have been issued for Northern Ireland over the coming days.

The warnings come into place from 4pm on Thursday and will last until Saturday noon with overnight temperatures dropping as low as -7c

The Met Office has warned there is a danger of 'some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, with some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths'.

It comes after Northern Ireland woke up to a frosty start on Thursday, after weather warnings had been in place since Wednesday.

Our UTV weather broadcaster Aisling Creevey said: "With Arctic air now established you can expect any showers to fall as snow particularly over high ground where day time temperatures are unlikely to come up above freezing.

"There are some exceptionally cold nights to come and with showers spreading inland ice will readily form on any untreated surfaces.

"Even if you are not living somewhere where we are expecting showers, any water run off will also pose a threat as ice will readily form." The weekend is set to get even colder with overnight temperatures falling to -7c.

