Former Sinn Fein Dublin councillor Jonathan Dowdall is to give evidence next week in the trial of Gerard 'The Monk' Hutch who is accused of murder at a boxing weigh-in at a hotel in the city.

Hutch, 59, of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin 3, is charged with the murder of 33-year-old David Byrne in 2016. He denies the charge.

Friday's ruling came despite the status of Dowdall's Witness Protection Programme application remaining unknown, the Special Criminal Court in Dublin heard.

After the non-jury court was told that a decision on Dowdall's status within the Witness Protection Programme (WPP) would not be made until the middle of January next year, Hutch's barrister Brendan Grehan SC said his client was "anxious" that his trial proceed as he was not convinced about the timetable suggested or that it would necessarily "yield any fruit".

Before Dowdall takes the stand on Monday, a Detective Superintendent will give evidence that the former Sinn Féin councillor's admittance into the WPP is "separate and distinct and not tied in any way to his performance in the witness box".

On Thursday, judges at the non-jury court trial ruled evidence to be given by the former Dublin City councillor Dowdall was admissible in the trial, despite defence objections.

The former electrician has already been sentenced to four years by the three-judge court for the lesser offence of facilitating the murder of Mr Byrne and is being assessed for the WPP when he gets out of prison.

On Wednesday Defence counsel Mr Grehan submitted that the issue as to whether or not Dowdall would be accepted into the WPP should be resolved before he gave evidence, so that he was not "under an apprehension or misapprehension that it's based on performance". Presiding judge Ms Justice Tara Burns then directed Mr Gillane to find out if Dowdall had been accepted into the WPP. It was later revealed the process was ongoing and a decision would be likely in the new year.

Counsel for the Director of Public Prosecutions, Sean Gillane SC, told the judges that Dowdall's assessment for the suitability of the WPP was ongoing and he could confirm that the current situation and uncertainty didn't arise from "any difficulty" with Dowdall.

"Nor does it arise with anything internally in the programme," he added. There was, the barrister said, a reasonable expectation that a decision would be made by the middle of January but that he was not going to offer the court a date because that would be "misleading".

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch Credit: PA

Mr Gillane said Dowdall was a sentenced person in a prison in the State and it was not a difficulty created by him that "we are where we are". Mr Grehan said Hutch wanted his trial to proceed from the start even when they heard of Dowdall's "circumstances" at the beginning of October. "Since then the spectre of Dowdall giving evidence has hung over the trial in various ways," he said. The trial was adjourned until Monday, when Dowdall will take the stand. At the opening of the trial, Mr Gillane said the State's case was that Hutch had contacted Dowdall and arranged to meet him days after the shooting. Mr Gillane said the evidence would be that Mr Hutch told Dowdall that he was "one of the team" that murdered Mr Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016. Jonathan Dowdall - a 44-year-old married father of four with an address at Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 7 - was due to stand trial for Mr Byrne's murder alongside Hutch but pleaded guilty in advance of the trial to a lesser charge of facilitating the Hutch gang by making a hotel room available ahead of the murder. Dowdall has been jailed by the Special Criminal Court for four years for facilitating the Hutch gang in the notorious murder of Mr Byrne. His father Patrick was jailed for two years before the Regency trial started after he also admitted his part in booking a room for the raiders. Mr Byrne, from Crumlin, was shot dead at the hotel in Whitehall, Dublin 9 after five men, three disguised as armed gardaí in tactical clothing and carrying AK-47 assault rifles, stormed the building during the attack, which was hosting a boxing weigh-in at the time. The victim was shot by two of the tactical assailants and further rounds were delivered to his head and body. Mr Byrne died after suffering catastrophic injuries from six gunshots fired from a high-velocity weapon to the head, face, stomach, hand and legs. Hutch's two co-accused - Paul Murphy, 61, of Cherry Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin and Jason Bonney, 50, of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin 13 have pleaded not guilty to participating in or contributing to the murder of David Byrne by providing access to motor vehicles on February 5 2016.

