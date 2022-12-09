A 13-year-old girl has sadly died following a crash near Enniskillen, police have confirmed.

Caitlin Hogg died in hospital following the collision on Moher Road, Kinawley, on Tuesday 6 December.

Police said the 13-year-old was struck by a grey car shortly after getting off her school bus.

The driver of the car was spoken to at the scene, officers said.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Deborah Erskine has expressed her condolences.

Mrs Erskine said: “Firstly my sympathy is with this young girl’s family and friends. It is a tragic loss of life and we will all keep this family in our prayers at this time.

"It is every parent’s worst nightmare. We must ensure no family has to endure such pain, as previous families have gone through in this constituency in the past.

"Today I met with the EA to discuss home to School transport and to seek assurances that all was being done to ensure pupil safety, particularly in our rural area. Pupil safety is paramount and we must make sure tragedy does not come to the door of another family.

"I pay my condolences to the family, friends and the community. I know this close knit community will come together in the weeks and months that lie ahead to support this family plunged into grief.”

Enquiries into the collision are continuing and Sergeant Amanda McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit has appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision or captured dash-cam footage which could be of assistance to their investigation to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1343 06/12/22.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.