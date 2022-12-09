Play Brightcove video

Belfast City Council is calling on the public to donate used toys in good condition to help families in need this Christmas.

Hundreds of toys have already been dropped off at recycling centres across the city and will be distributed by local charities to households that are struggling.

A number of items such as books, bikes, games, trikes, scooters puzzles and board games can all be accepted, providing they are in good condition.

Items such as teddy bears and electronic devices cannot be accepted.

Reverend Brian Anderson from East Belfast Mission says the project is bringing joy to hearts this Christmas: "East Belfast Mission is delighted to be part of this scheme, we love the recycling aspect of it but for us it's the impact on the local families that we're finding on the Newtownards Road, the mental pressure with the cost of living that families are living through at the moment is so hard for them.

"So to think about the pressures of buying toys for your family if you've got one, two, up to seven children, the pressure of that is huge.

"So to have that lifted off you is a beautiful thing, a lovely thing, Christmas is a time of hope and I believe this scheme gives families a hopeful Christmas."

While many are struggling with the cost of living crisis and financial pressure tightens its grip, it is hoped that this scheme will help ease the burden for some hard-hit households.

The Reverend is encouraging people to check their attics, garages and storage and donate whatever they can.

He said: "Think of a child hearing mum and dad talking about Christmas and hearing the conversation in the other room where they're hearing mum and dad saying 'how are we going to get through Christmas?'

"Then all of a sudden on Christmas day there will be a loved toy that they will be able to enjoy and get so much pleasure from.

"It'll do everybody the world of good."

Belfast City Council Christmas toy appeal continues until Sunday, 11 December and items can be dropped off at recycling centres across the city.

