A mum-of-four has recalled the moment her "heart broke" when her eldest child asked for clothes and shoes from Santa because her family "can't afford them".

Josephine Armstrong, from Ballyclare, told UTV that Christmas is creating financial stress for them this year amid rising costs.

Her six-year-old daughter Paige has mitochondrial disease, which means her body doesn't get enough energy.

Her condition means constant trips to hospital which the family say is adding to the financial pressures they're experiencing.

Josephine said the family recently ran out of oil and added: "It was hard, the kids were crying because it was cold. It was heartbreaking having them come to me and say how cold it was."

Josephine said: "It broke my heart because my eldest has asked Santa for clothes and shoes, because I couldn't afford them."

Sense - a charity that works with carers - has called for targeted support for families with disabled family members.

Sense said many households in Josephine's situation are cancelling Christmas.

They said their research reveals over half of families are in debt and that a third are skipping meals.

Sense has called for targeted government support.

They said disabled people face higher living and energy costs and that help for them is essential.

