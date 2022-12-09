A school in County Tyrone is having to come to terms with losing its second pupil in the space of a week.

St Patrick's College in Dungannon announced the 'untimely' death of Fabian Dabrowski Dos Santos on Thursday. He was in Year 11.

In a Facebook post, the school paid tribute to the pupil describing him as a "lovely boy, gentle and caring."

The tragic news follows the death of 15-year-old Matthew McCallan who disappeared after attending an event in Fintona. His body was found on Monday.

The deaths are not linked.

In the social media post, a spokesperson for the school said: "Today our hearts are sore.

"We have learned of the untimely passing of our Year 11 student Fabian Dabrowski Dos Santos. Sometimes words are just not enough.

"Fabian was such a lovely boy, gentle and caring. He was one of the kindest young people you would ever meet. Fabian thought of others before himself and he always made sure that others were ok- it was just his nature and this stood out about Fabian since he joined us in Year 8 - he took others under his wing and was such a good friend.

"Fabian enjoyed football and was a keen and competitive gamer and he loved to draw and refine his skill.

"He enjoyed working in groups to complete projects and tasks. He is pictured below at our recent Year 11 Learning Together Wreath Making Workshop preparing their stall for the Christmas Fayre.

"To Fabian’s mummy, Step Father, two younger brothers and extended family, we extend our heart felt sympathies.

"Please keep his family, friends and school community in your thoughts and prayers in the days ahead.

"May Fabian’s gentle soul rest in eternal peace."

