A 20-year-old woman was "forced" into a car by a man she knew in Co Armagh.

Police say the vehicle then made off with the victim. They have arrested a man.

It happened at around 4.15pm in the Carrick Vista area on Thursday before the car was stopped in Camlough at around 6.25pm.

The PSNI says the man who was arrested is known to the victim and remains in police custody.

Witnesses are asked to get in touch with the police.

