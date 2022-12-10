Let's face it, it's the final we all wanted.

Two in a row Derry champions Glen take on the reigning All-Ireland champions Kilcoo at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh on Sunday.

An encounter that is too close to call.

Glen have got through to the Ulster showpiece the hard way with stern tests against Slaughtneil in the Derry SFC final and Errigal Ciaran of Tyrone in Ulster before they scraped by Cargin at Healy Park a fortnight ago.

They may not have been at their best in the semi-final against Erin's Own but they showed a steeliness that is needed if you are to be crowned Kings of Ulster.

The Maghera club are led by one of the best managers in the land in Malachy O'Rourke, a man who led The Loop to an Ulster title in 2003, he knows how difficult a task it will be on Sunday.

Play Brightcove video

"Kilcoo have proved they are they best team in Ireland, with their level of consistency over the last number of years" said O'Rourke

" Kilcoo have been very impressive in the Ulster campaign, they are the standard bearers at the moment."

"We know that we have to play to the best of our ability and put in a really good performance if we're going to threaten them."

Last year Glen fell to the Magpies at the semi-final stage after extra time, so they know going into this game they are certainly able to dine at the top table, and will no doubt be motivated by what Kilcoo went on to achieve.

Play Brightcove video

As for Kilcoo they have been in this position plenty of times in recent years.

Off the pitch there has been a change at the club this year, Micky Moran has moved on and Conleith Gilligan and Richard Thornton are at the helm now, but on the pitch it has been the same old Kilcoo.

They edged past Warrenpoint in the Down final after extra time but in the Ulster series they have improved game by game, sweeping aside Ballybay and Enniskillen Gaels.

The Magpies will have to be at their very best if they are to get their hands on the Seamus McFerran Cup for a third time on the spin.

What makes Kilcoo so exciting to watch is the speed and number of runners they get up the pitch when the ball is turned over; nobody does it better.

The Johnston's are always a goal threat, while Ceilum Doherty has been exceptional this year.

In a sign of the champions' strength in depth, Club Footballer of the Year Eugene Brannagan hasn't even been starting games.

Whether he starts on Sunday or not, he will be a big asset.

In the icy conditions on this weekend it will be the team that keeps their own cool the best that will ultimately be crowned the kings of Ulster.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.