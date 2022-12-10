A man has been arrested after multiple cars were set on fire and another hijacked on Friday night in south Belfast.

A vehicle was set on fire sometime before 11:40pm last night in Fitzwilliam street in Belfast. Police and the Fire and Rescue Service attended to the scene.

The fire was put out but the vehicle was completely destroyed.

A few minutes later, police received a report that a man had walked up to a car on the Lisburn road, opened the door ordered the female driver to get out.

The woman was punched and kicked before the man made away off the scene on foot.

A further report was received by the PSNI at 11:50pm that a man was trying to open car door handles in the Upper Crescent area.

Then, by 12.05am on Saturday, two further vehicles had been set alight in the Cameroon Street area. Both of the vehicles suffered extensive damage. Two cars in that area also had their handles tried.

A man was then arrested in the Botanic Avenue area a short time later on suspicion of a number of offences, including two counts of arson and four counts of interference with vehicles.

He remains in custody at this time.

