Forecasters have extended ice and freezing fog warnings for Ireland after dozens of flights were cancelled in and out of Dublin.

As of 9am, airlines have cancelled at least 23 outbound flights and 27 inbound flights on Saturday.

It comes after 69 departing flights and 74 inbound flights were cancelled last night.

The Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) said airlines have responsibility for de-icing planes, and this is what has caused the delays.

DAA media relations manager Graeme McQueen said personnel were stationed in the airport terminals overnight to try to help passengers rebook.

“All surfaces at Dublin Airport including runways, aprons, stands, roads and walkways were pre-emptively treated through the night and are fully open and operational again today as they were for the entire day on Friday,” he said.

“DAA’s teams were on hand in the terminals during the night to help passengers seeking to rebook their cancelled journeys from Friday, providing water etc to those waiting at airline desks.”

In a statement to the PA news agency, Ryanair said: “We are experiencing only some very minor delays/cancellations to our flights from Dublin today as a result of the ongoing icy weather conditions.

“While our teams are working hard to minimise any disruption caused to our customers as a result of these severe weather conditions, which are entirely beyond our control, Ryanair advises all customers flying from Dublin Airport today to check the Ryanair website/app for flight status updates before travelling to the airport.

“We sincerely apologise to affected customers for any inconvenience caused.”

Forecasters said the icy conditions and freezing fog could make paths and roads more dangerous, and warned drivers to be on the lookout for black ice.

An ice warning and a freezing fog warning issued for Ireland have been extended by 24 hours, until noon on Sunday.

In Co Donegal, a snow and ice warning is in effect until noon on Saturday, as the worst sleety showers are expected to hit coastal counties in the northwest.

Concerns have been raised in particular for the welfare of older people who live alone, for those sleeping rough, and asylum seekers housed in tented accommodation.

Temperatures are expected to be between 0 to 4C and are due to drop to as low as minus 5C on Saturday night.

In Northern Ireland, a snow and ice warning is in place for counties Antrim and Down until noon on Sunday.

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

The Met Office said some disruption is likely due to icy surfaces, with snowfall in a few places.

Cold weather payments are to be issued to people living parts of Northern Ireland as a result of the conditions.

Payments of £25 are issued automatically to certain regions when the average temperature is recorded or is forecast to be 0C or below for seven days in a row.