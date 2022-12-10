Play Brightcove video

Cold Snap

Warnings of snow and ice has been issued for Northern Ireland with sub zero temperatures now expected to last until the middle of next week. The drop in temperature is hitting many families who are already struggling with high fuel costs.

Belfast hijacking and Arson

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was kicked and punched during an attempted hijacking in south Belfast.

She was attacked in the Lisburn Road area late last night by a man who opened the car door and ordered her out. He then assaulted her. Three cars in the area were also set on fire.

A 22 year-old man has been arrested.

Conlan fight

In boxing Michael Conlan is headlining an exciting evening of boxing at Belfast's SSE Arena.

Conlan is taking on Karim Guerfi of France as he seeks to get back on the road to a world title fight.

The Belfast featherweight told UTV Live that he is taking the challenge from the French boxer seriously while looking forward to a home bout.

New documentary reveals hidden side of Northern Ireland's World Cup '82 journey

UTV has recently uncovered hours of taped behind the scenes the footage of Northern Ireland's campaign in the 1982 World Cup.

NI screen have taken advantage of the footage to create a documentary about the special journey.

The legendary NI team of the early 80's memorably beat hosts Spain in the tournament.

