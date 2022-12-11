A man has been hospitalised after being struck by a car in west Belfast.

The one vehicle collision happened in the Suffolk Road area of the city on Saturday evening.

PSNI Sergeant Tew said: “At around 11.50pm, we received a report of a pedestrian having been struck by a car in the area.

“Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service."

They continued: “The male pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are believed to be serious at this time."

Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.

