Play Brightcove video

Deborah McAleese has your Northern Ireland headlines on Sunday 11 December.

Health workers prepare for mass walkout

Health workers across Northern Ireland are to stage a mass walkout in protest over pay and conditions.

It is the first in a number of strikes due to hit the health service this winter.

It comes as the Royal College of Nursing offers to pause their strike action on Thursday if the government negotiates over pay but hopes of a breakthrough are fading.

Antibiotic deliveries sped up amid shortage concerns

The Department of Health is to speed up deliveries of antibiotics amid concern over supply shortages.

There has been a surge in demand for antibiotics to treat 'Strep A' infections.

The Department said it is working to expedite distribution from manufacturers.

‘A happy boy’ who had moments of ‘rascality’, funeral told

A funeral has been held for Matthew McCallan - the Co Tyrone teenager who went missing last weekend before police found his body in a ditch on Monday morning.

At his mass at St Malachy's Church in Edendork, mourners heard how the 15-year-old was a "a very happy young boy" who had moments of "rascality".

Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill and Linda Dillon were among those to attend Sunday's service.

Man, 22, faces arson and assault charges

A 22-year-old man has been charged after several cars were set on fire in south Belfast.

It also comes after police received reports of a number of attempted hijackings in the area on Friday night and Saturday morning.

The suspect faces a number of offences including arson and common assault. He is to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday.

Appeal following Craigavon petrol bomb attack

There has been an appeal for information after a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in Craigavon.

It happened in the Clonmeen area of the town shortly after 6.20pm on Saturday evening.

A man in his 20s was inside at the time but was not injured, however scorch damage was caused to the front door.

Police say a hooded man was seen running from the scene.

Conlan eyes up St Patrick's Day world title fight

Michael Conlan has inched one step closer to a world title bout after an incredible first-round knockout win.

In his return to the ring, the Belfast boxer picked up his 18th professional victory over France's Karim Guerfi in the SSE Arena on Saturday night.

The featherweight is now seeking a St Patrick's Day championship fight, as he continues to bounce back from last March's defeat.

Ulster Club SFC Championship: Glen 1-12 v 1-6 Kilcoo

In Gaelic, the Glens have dethroned Kilcoo to claim their first Ulster title.

It was a dramatic upset for the Derry side on Sunday afternoon, as they beat the All-Ireland champions by six points in their first provincial final at Armagh's Athletic Grounds.

In his victory speech, captain Conor Carville said Watty Grahams overcame their doubters to become the kings of Ulster.

Ulster suffer pointless Champions Cup opener

In rugby, it was a pointless affair for Ulster on Sunday afternoon.

Dan McFarland's men suffered a 39-0 loss to Sale Sharks in their Champions Cup opener.

It is the first time the province has been held without a single point in any competition for over 14 years.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.