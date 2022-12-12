A man in his 20s has been hospitalised after being attacked by five men in west Belfast, police say.

The victim was injured as he walked in the Beechmount Grove area in the early hours of Monday. A police spokesperson said: “We understand that five men, unknown to the injured party, launched this savage assault resulting in the victim being taken to hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

"His attackers are believed to have fled the scene in a red Vauxhall Astra.“Our enquiries are continuing and I would appeal to anyone who might have any information to contact us on 101 quoting reference 126 12/12/22.”

A report can also be made using an online form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

