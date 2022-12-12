Northern Ireland has recorded the coldest night of the year.

Cold weather was observed across the province, with temperatures falling to -9 in Katesbridge overnight.

The met office has issued a yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland for ice and fog.

The low temperatures have caused heavy travel disruption, with Aer Lingus, Easy Jet and British Airways all cancelling flights due to leave on Monday morning from the George Best Belfast City Airport.

The PSNI has also stressed the need for motorists to take extra caution while driving, urging motorists to reduce speed and drive to suit the conditions.

