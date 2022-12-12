Police investigating the murder of Mark Lovell have arrested another man.

The 28-year-old was detained in the Newry area on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Mr Lovell, 58, was shot multiple times at close range in his car near his Ardcarn Park home on 1 December.

Three other men, aged 34, 45 and 40, previously arrested over the murder have been released on bail.

Detectives are reiterating their appeal for anyone with information to contact them on 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

A reward of up to £20,000 has been offered by Crimestoppers.

