Police attended the scene of a crash in Co Londonderry this evening (Monday December 12) and urged motorists to avoid the road which became "impassable".

The collision occurred between Crannagh and Claudy.

A police spokesperson said: "We are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on Park Road.

"No one is injured however the road is impassable."Please avoid the area and if your journey is not necessary across our district please consider whether to travel at all."

