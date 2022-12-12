Play Brightcove video

Nurses Strikes

Nurses and health workers are staging a mass walkout in protest over pay and conditions. It is the first in a number of strikes to hit the health service this winter.

The walkout comes as the Royal College of Nursing offers to pause their strike action on Thursday, if the government negotiates over pay, but hopes of a breakthrough are fading.

PFNI loses faith in devolution

The Police Federation is to tell MPs it has lost faith in devolution.

Ahead of today's appearance before the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, the organisation said the devolved institutions have failed police officers and the community.

The committee is looking at the operation of the Good Friday Agreement ahead of next year's 25th anniversary.

Taoiseach prepares to leave office

Micheal Martin is entering his final week in the Taoiseach's office.

After two-and-a-half years in post, the Fianna Fail leader will step down and swap roles with Tanaiste Leo Varadkar on Saturday.

It is part of the agreement reached between the coalition parties two years ago.

Cost of living crisis

The cost of living crisis continues to bite.

New research has shown seven in ten working parents are cutting back on heating this winter.

The figures from Action for Children also showed two fifths of those surveyed are worried they will disappoint their children this Christmas because they can not afford presents.

GAA

It was a dramatic upset for the Glens as they dethroned Kilcoo to claim their first Ulster title.

The Derry side beat the All-Ireland champions by six points in their first provincial final at Armagh's Athletic Grounds.

