A number of surgeons who applied for jobs in the Western Trust did not meet the shortlist criteria.

The Trust has blamed staff shortages as the reason why Emergency General Surgery at the South West Acute hospital is being 'temporarily suspended' at the Enniskillen hospital.

During a media briefing the Western Trust revealed 'none' of the applicants in the latest recruitment drive met the shortlist criteria.For legal reasons they could not say how many surgeons applied or why they weren't successful.

A fresh recruitment drive will start again in early 2023.

When asked if there is a time frame for this 'temporary' suspension to end, Dr Brendan Lavery, a Medical Director of the Western Trust, couldn't give a date as the service needs staff and until they get the staff they don't know.

Many in the community fear this is the end of Emergency General Surgery at SWAH.

EGS is set to be suspended at SWAH on December 18 but the system is already in 'transition mode'.

Mark Gillespie, Assistant Director of Acute Services, told the briefing since this transition mode kicked in on December 5, 12 patients have been transferred from the Fermanagh hospital to Altnagelvin in Londonderry.

UTV has asked the Trust of the 12 patients how many, if any, needed emergency surgery? We are waiting for an update.

The Trust wanted to assure the public patients would not be transferred from one Emergency Department to another ED and they have 'ring fenced' beds at the Derry site.

Though they accept there is pressure on beds and hospitals are already facing winter challenges.

The Trust was asked about community concern over travel times to other hospitals and the so-called 'Golden Hour'.

Dr Brendan Lavery said the Golden Hour is an 'outdated concept and there is no such a thing as a Golden hour with regards to Emergency General Surgery'.

The changes to services are being put out for public consultation on January 20, 2023.

