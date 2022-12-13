Detectives investigating the murder of Sean Fox in West Belfast have released a man following questioning.

The 44-year old was arrested on Tuesday on Terror related charges as police recovered a quantity of suspected ammunition during searches late in the day.

The seizures occurred in the Lenadoon Avenue area, and the man was arrested in the Lenadoon area.

The man was in being held in custody at the Musgrave serious crime suite.

Sean Fox was murdered at Donegal Celtic Football Club off the Suffolk road on Sunday October 2.

He was shot in front of more than 100 people.

The items seized during the searches are to be sent for forensic examination.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.