Northern Ireland's Chief Pharmaceutical Officer says antibiotic 'stock is coming into Northern Ireland' but, backlogs are likely to remain for some time.

Cathy Harrison made the comments after the Department of Health said demand for antibiotics for the treatment of Group A Streptococcus remains at an "exceptional level" after a month's worth of stock was used in just two days last week.

Although there is no issue with the supply of antibiotics into the system, she warned that new batches would first be used to resolve prescription backlogs, meaning patients might still find it difficult to get their hands on drugs.

Mrs Harrison said "demand is still quite high so that means a lot of that stock is getting used up quite quickly... but the stock is flowing."

Demand for antibiotics has increased across the UK due to their ability to treat Strep A infections in children.

In a statement released earlier on Tuesday the DoH said: "While demand is well in excess of what is usual for this time of year, the system has been working hard to replenish stocks as quickly as possible, as such wholesalers are still receiving and making deliveries, with more scheduled over the coming days.

"Wholesalers are carefully managing the volumes available to them to ensure that supplies are available to those in greatest need.

"The increase in demand for antibiotics is being seen across the UK and the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), who have lead responsibility for continuity of medicines supply on a UK-wide basis, are working closely with manufacturers and wholesalers to expedite resupply deliveries to secure continuity of supply.

"The supply chain has responded positively to this unprecedented surge in demand with suppliers increasing manufacturing capacity and fast-tracking delivery of ingredients required for production."

