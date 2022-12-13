Following the coldest night of the year on Sunday, freezing temperatures continue across Northern Ireland.

On Monday evening the lowest temperature recorded across Northern Ireland was -7.9 degrees in Castlederg.

Throughout the course of Monday, freezing fog will slowly lift, with some wintry showers appearing.

Maximum temperatures are forecast to be 4 degrees and a yellow weather warning remains in place for ice and fog.

Overnight, more cold weather is expected with temperatures due to drop as low as -6°C and light snow showers are expected in Northern coastal areas.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said, "Although these temperatures aren’t exceptional for winter in the UK, it is the most significant and widespread spell of cold conditions since February 2021.

“While the freezing conditions remain, drivers especially are reminded that freezing fog, snow and other wintry hazards will continue to create difficult conditions in places this week.”