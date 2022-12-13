Cold weather payments have been extended to 11 more postcodes in Castlederg and Thomastown areas, as temperatures remain at freezing point and below in some areas.

The £25 payments will be made automatically to eligible people in the following postcodes so there is no need to make a claim.

When the average temperature is, or is forecast to be, zero degrees or below for seven consecutive days, the Met Office notifies the Department for Communities triggering cold weather payments.

In Castlederg, the eligible postcodes are BT78, BT79, BT81, BT82.

In Thomastown, the station postcode areas are: BT74, BT75, BT76, BT77, BT92, BT93 and BT94.

Last week, cold weather payments were triggered for eight postcodes in the Katesbridge weather station area: BT24, BT25, BT26 and BT30, BT31, BT32, BT33 and BT34.

Customers in Castlederg and Thomastown postcode areas can expect to receive their payment by Wednesday, 21 December 2022.

