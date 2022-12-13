Emergency services are currently attending the scene of a crash at Dunsilly Roundabout in Co Antrim.

Police are advising motorists in the area to exercise caution.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police and colleagues from the other emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene of a one-vehicle collision on the Lisnevenagh Road at Dunsilly Roundabout."

Trafficwatch NI said: "There has been a Road Traffic Collision on the Dunsilly Roundabout.

"Emergency services are in attendance. This is affecting traffic on A26 Lisnevenagh Rd approach. The incident is passable with care. Motorist are advised to slow down on approach."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.