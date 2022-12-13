Man arrested by police probing attempted murder of two police officers

Police probing the attempted murder of two police officers in Co Tyrone last month have arrested a man in Strabane.

The 28-year-old was detained on Tuesday and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

A property was also searched and a number of items seized as part of the investigation.

Officers escaped injury when a bomb detonated outside their car in Mount Carmel Heights on November, 17.

Police say the attempted murder investigation continues, and are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

