Detectives investigating the murder of Sean Fox in west Belfast have arrested a 44-year-old man.

The father of two was shot at Donegal Celtic social club in October.A PSNI spokesperson said: "The man was arrested in the Lenadoon area of west Belfast on suspicion of terrorism-related offences and is currently in custody in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

"Mr Fox, aged 42, was murdered on Sunday, 2nd October. Detectives are reiterating their appeal for anyone with information to contact them on 101. "Crimestoppers have also offered a reward of up to £20,000 for anonymous information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Mr Fox.

"Information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

