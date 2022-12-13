A 28 year old man arrested on Monday 12 December by detectives investigating the murder of Mark Lovell in Newry, has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.Mr Lovell, 58, was shot multiple times at close range in his car near his Ardcarn Park home on 1st December.

The man was detained in the Newry area Monday on suspicion of murder and was being held at the Musgrave Serious Crime Suite before being released on Tuesday.Three other men, aged 34, 45 and 40, previously arrested over the murder have been released on bail.

Detectives are still calling for anyone with information about the murder to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference number 1600 of 01/12/22.

A reward of up to £20,000 has been offered by Crimestoppers.

